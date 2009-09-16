BusinessWeek's Worst Covers Ever







What with all the BusinessWeek news lately — the magazine’s sale, the will-there-be-won’t-there-be layoff rumours — we’ve been thinking a lot about the magazine and it’s famous covers.Scroll through our 10 favourite →

There have been many wonderful BusinessWeek covers and cover stories over the years — who can forget the gleefully awful “Virtual World, Real Money”? — but for our money, nothing beats the cover to go along with Sarah Lacy’s story on Digg cofounder Kevin Rose.

Published at the height of Bubble 2.0 the cover pictures reads, “How This Kid Made $60 Million In 18 Months: Digg.com’s Kevin Rose leadsa new brat pack of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.”

Save for the video YouTube cofounders Steve Chen and Chad Hurley made moments after selling to Google for $1.6 billion in Fall 2006, no artifact captures wilfully ignorant optimism of that era between crashes.

But that’s just us! Maybe you have a different favourite BusinessWeek cover.

We’ve collected 10 of our favourites here. Scroll through them and then vote →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink="digg-is-still-struggling-to-make-a-profit-1″

title="Digg is still struggling to make a profit"

How This Kid Made $60 Million In 18 Months: Digg.com's Kevin Rose leadsa new brat pack of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec32a04d8765e6f9824bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="virtual-world-real-money-terrible-illustration-2″

title="Virtual world, real money, terrible illustration."

Virtual World, Real Money. She's fictional, lives inside an online game, but earns thousand of actual dollars there. And she's not alone.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec25eddb5d54624c7862d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="blogs-3″

title="Blogs!"

Blogs will change your business: Blogs will change your business. Look past the yakkers, hobbyists, and politicals mobs. Your customers and rivals are figuring blogs out. Our advice: Catch up…or catch you later.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec24d65fe076c7c44f305/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="that-would-be-the-facebook-generation-4″

title="That would be the Facebook generation"

'The MySpace Generation. They live online. They buy online. How companies are reaching them.'

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec28a4ec762774c3c81cf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="whatever-happened-to-apple-5″

title="Whatever happened to Apple?"

THE FALL OF AN AMERICAN ICON

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec283e5e4b53f6d3a52e0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="apple-still-not-big-in-the-office-6″

title="Apple: Still not big in the office"

Apple's Dynamic Duo and their bold plan to take on IBM in the office.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec26effc6bd174bcbc29c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="or-with-yahoo-depending-on-the-case-7″

title="Or with Yahoo, depending on the case…"

Inside Microsoft's War Against Google: How Steve Ballmer will challenge the online leader without Yahoo

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaec27511a974791bf55f9a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="pronouncing-the-death-of-stocks-right-before-a-20-year-bull-run-8″

title="Pronouncing the death of stocks right before a 20 year bull run"

The Death of Equities: How inflation is destroying the stock market

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab0dcd1ae85512a5862fec8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="click-fraud-the-cranks-complaint-about-online-advertising-9″

title="Click fraud: The cranks' complaint about online advertising"

click fraud: The Dark Side Of Online Advertising

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaff0ab9ab6132d4242e314/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="bubble-20-baby-10″

title="Bubble 2.0, baby"

Googling for Gold A market cap over $120 billion. $8 billion in cash. Plus 5 billionaires. 1,000 millionaires. No wonder dealmakers, VCs, and brokers are clamoring for a piece of the action.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaff0b5127c085540b11364/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink="vote-11″

title="Vote!"

Online Surveys & Market Research

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c637544b2c26564ae7b9ac00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

