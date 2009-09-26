BusinessWeekers Think Bloomberg's The Buyer

BusinessWeekers are apparently abuzz about the possibility that Bloomberg has bought the magazine. We contacted a few staffers there and the response we heard was “Nobody knows anything.” They’re all on pins and needles waiting for the process to be over, so rumours like this will pop up. Last week word started spreading that the mag was just going to be shut down. That hasn’t proven true.



If anyone hears differently, let us know: [email protected]

From Damian Joseph’s Twitter:

