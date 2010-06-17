Bloomberg Businessweek Staffs Up With New Publisher, Editorial Hires

Bloomberg Businessweek’s masthead is getting thicker.



The magazine has poached a top Fortune executive, Hugh Wiley, as its new publisher.

The New York Times’ Jeremy Peters reports:

Hugh Wiley, who has led the business side at Fortune since 2007, will take over in his new position leading the magazine’s global sales team on June 28, ending a 25-year career at Time Inc. He replaces Jessica Sibley, who was named publisher of The Week.

Mr. Wiley’s hiring is the latest move by Bloomberg to put its stamp on BusinessWeek, which the financial data company acquired last year and subsequently redubbed Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

His arrival there makes him the latest in a growing list of former top managers at Time to join Bloomberg.

Josh Tyrangiel, a longtime Time magazine editor and reporter, was recently appointed editor of Bloomberg BusinessWeek. And Norman Pearlstine, Bloomberg’s chief content officer, was Time’s longtime editor in chief.

The announcement comes just as Businessweek editor-in-chief Josh Tyrangiel introduced three new editorial hires to his staff—recent contributor Bryan Urstadt, Barret Sheridan from Newsweek and (my former colleague) Felix Gillette from The New York Observer.

Tyrangiel also hired two new editors in April. And back in January, he lured Hugo Lindgren away from his No. 2 spot at New York magazine to become Businessweek’s executive editor.

Of course there have also been some departures since the magazine’s relaunch.

But if Bloomberg’s plan is to expand Businessweek’s audience and influence as part of its ambitions to become the most important news organisation in the world, rolling out a series of high-profile hires seems to be the way to go.

[Disclosure: I’m currently working on a freelance piece for Businessweek.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.