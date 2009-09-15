BusinessWeek Staffers "Freak Out" Over Error-Filled New York Times Story

BusinessWeek staffers are upset about “numerous errors” in an unflattering story published on the McGraw-Hill magazine in this morning’s New York Times.



None challenge the gist of the Times‘s story — that BusinessWeek is for sale for cheap because its online advertising revenues have failed to replace its quickly shrinking offline ad revenues.

But they do dispute ancillary details!

So, for the record, one staffer tells us that despite the Times report:

There were no layoffs in January.

BusinessWeek launched in 1929, not 1926.

Half of BusinessWeek’s Web traffic does not come from slide shows.

