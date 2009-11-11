BusinessWeek Staffers Being Interviewed For Their Bloomberg Jobs

Well, this has to be awkward.



Stephen Baker, a long time tech reporter at BusinessWeek just tweeted, “Had interview with Bloomberg to keep BusinessWeek job. Strange experience. We’re wandering around here chatting and all dressed up.”

Wonder if they asked him about his blog post where he wrote, “I don’t see” an argument for BusinessWeek expanding Bloomberg’s reach.

Any BusinessWeekers out want to talk about what the interviews are like? All sources will be protected, email us: [email protected] or tip anonymously here.

