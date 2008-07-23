BusinessWeek Source 'Near-Certain' Steve Jobs' Cancer Has Not Returned (AAPL)

Good news from BusinessWeek’s Arik Hesseldahl on the sensitive — but important — topic of Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs’ health:



After the earnings call last night I talked with a source who is close to Apple and who who has in the past proven very well informed on the concerns of Apple senior management. This source told me with near-certainty that Jobs’ cancer has not returned.

This isn’t the same thing as Apple officially saying “Steve is fine” — and we doubt the speculation will stop any time soon. But it’s good news, nonetheless.

See Also:

Apple’s Year Ahead: Slashing Mac Prices To Boost Market Share?

What’s Apple’s Mystery ‘Future Product Transition’?

Sorry, Apple, Steve Jobs’ Health Is NOT Just a “Private Matter”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.