BusinessWeek Source 'Near-Certain' Steve Jobs' Cancer Has Not Returned (AAPL)

Good news from BusinessWeek’s Arik Hesseldahl on the sensitive — but important — topic of Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs’ health:
After the earnings call last night I talked with a source who is close to Apple and who who has in the past proven very well informed on the concerns of Apple senior management. This source told me with near-certainty that Jobs’ cancer has not returned.
This isn’t the same thing as Apple officially saying “Steve is fine” — and we doubt the speculation will stop any time soon. But it’s good news, nonetheless.
