The other shoe is about to drop at BusinessWeek.



Shortly after taking over the magazine, news giant Bloomberg pruned its staff by a reported 30% and made it known that another round of downsizing would come sometime before May.

Sources say that round will begin Thursday. …

Continue reading at AOL ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.