BusinessWeek Predicts Blog Takeover Wave. We Agree.

The blog business model works in the Internet age, whereas, say, the business magazine business doesn’t. Business magazines, newspapers, trades, etc., still have valuable cash flow to put work. Blog networks, meanwhile, can benefit from the business expertise (and sales forces) of traditional media organisations. That’s one reason we agree that there will be a blog-network takeover wave (and a reason we think TechCrunch will eventually sell for $100 million or more).

