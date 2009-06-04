BusinessWeek Pens The Pre's Obit

Palm’s (PALM) attempt at a Jesus-phone, the Pre, gets buried before its birth in BusinessWeek, courtesy of disgruntled developer William Hurley.



Here’s his take on Palm’s “numerous miscalculations and missteps” which will “endanger” Palm’s “hoped-for turnaround.”

They’ve dissed the developer community: “I won’t rehash it in detail here, but ultimately we didn’t believe we had the backing from Palm we would need to ensure success…Palm’s developer network has been largely dormant for three to four years; not immediately embracing its reinvigorated efforts is shortsighted and will prove costly.”

The Apps might suck: “Thumbing your nose at a loyal development base is never good. This decision, combined with the minimal programming skills required to write applications for WebOS, might result in an abundance of poorly written apps hastily released by new developers trying to get in on the next smartphone gold rush.”

A little something called, the iPhone: Why plunk down $200 for an untested phone on Sprint, when you can do the same with a tested and revered product on AT&T? Plus, Apple is about to release its third incarnation which will make everyone forget about the Pre: “If Jobs walks on stage [at WWDC] clutching a new iPhone, that will open a vacuum that sucks all the available media attention, momentum, and dollars right out of the market. Palm has put the Pre in the unenviable position of taking on Apple’s latest incarnation of the iPhone right out the gate.

These are all good points, but we think it’s way too early to write off the Pre. The Pre will stumble in its first few months, as any new gadget would. Remember last year’s launch of iPhone 3G? Based on early reviews and reports we’ve read, the Pre looks like it will be a winner in the next year or so.

