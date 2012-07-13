Here's The Ballsy Businessweek Cover That's Going To Piss Off The Mormon Church

This is not the Book of Mormon Mitt Romney studied from.



This week’s Bloomberg Businessweek takes dive into the world of the Mormon Church and how its coffers runneth over.

Caroline Winter’s “Latter-day Lucre: How the Mormon Church Makes Its Billions” got the cover treatment with an image of John the Baptist bestowing the priesthood on Joseph Smith, Jr., and Oliver Cowdery.

Josh Tyrangiel and Richard Turley, Businessweek’s editor and creative director, had some fun with John the Baptist’s instructions, which read, “…And thou shalt build a shopping mall, own stock in Burger King, and open a Polynesian theme park in Hawaii that shall be largely exempt from the frustrations of tax…”

Read the full story here >

Below, the full cover (h/t Dylan Byers at Politico):

Photo: Businessweek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.