BusinessWeek (MGP) Publisher Dodge Bails for Salesforce.com

After getting passed over for the magazine’s presidency, BusinessWeek’s Geoff Dodge* is headed for a purely digital business: Salesforce.com. Unlike BusinessWeek, Salesforce is growing fast, and stock options are presumably part of the package.



The business magazine business is tough these days: The Post reports that ad pages at BusinessWeek, Fortune, and Money are all down year-over-year, and Business 2.0‘s future is deeply uncertain. Probably a combination of the Internet, competition (Portfolio), and, possibly, an incipient recession.

*This post originally renamed Geoff “Gordon”. Apologies.

