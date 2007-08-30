BusinessWeek (MGP) Publisher Dodge Bails for Salesforce.com

Henry Blodget

After getting passed over for the magazine’s presidency, BusinessWeek’s Geoff Dodge* is headed for a purely digital business: Salesforce.com.  Unlike BusinessWeek, Salesforce is growing fast, and stock options are  presumably part of the package. 

The business magazine business is tough these days: The Post reports that ad pages at BusinessWeek, Fortune, and Money are all down year-over-year, and Business 2.0‘s future is deeply uncertain.  Probably a combination of the Internet, competition (Portfolio), and, possibly, an incipient recession.

*This post originally renamed Geoff “Gordon”.  Apologies.

