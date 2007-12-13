BusinessWeek Layoffs: 12

Are you sick of this cleaver image? Us too. Alas: BusinessWeek is laying off 8 to 10 12 staffers, “mostly from the magazine” and not the pub’s website, we hear. Notables include national editor Anthony Bianco and photo editor Larry Lippman. Our mole’s summary of BW’s financial picture: “Ad pages way down for mag, .com up, but McGraw Hill share price in the toilet after the S&P ratings debacle.” Any more info? Drop us a line at [email protected]

Update: It’s a “reorg”, says BW head Steve Adler, and an integration of mag and online staff. Talking Biz News has the memo here.

