BusinessWeek, Forbes, And Fortune Are In Big Trouble

In “The Sun Sets On BusinessWeek, Forbes, And Fortune,” 24/7 Wall Street’s Douglas McIntyre says those three magazines “have very few options to become profitable as 2009 progresses.”



Here’s how Douglas breaks it down:

BusinessWeek:

Founded in 1929

Advertising pages fell 16% in 2008

Ad pages are down 38% this year through the end of April

Has more than 220 editorial, support, and management personnel

A website with less traffic than TheStreet.com, which had advertising sales of only $30 million in 2008

Fortune:

Founded in 1930

Advertising pages were nearly flat in 2008. It has lost 38% of its pages this year.

Advertising pages dropped 68% in the most recent issue

Fortune.com is part of CNNMoney which had 4.9 million unique visitors in March and 61 million pageviews. Fortune’s annual online revenue is unlikely to be more than $40 million

There are over 60 people on the “editorial bio” section of the Fortune website

Current estimates peg Fortune’s loss for 2009 at $7 million to $8 million.

Forbes:

Founded in 1917

Forbes got an investment from Elevation Partners in August of 2006, which was, by the estimate of The New York Times, between $250 million and $300 million for a 40% stake.

Ad pages at Forbes were down 17% last year and are down 19% year-to-date.

Revenue from the Forbes online business is between $70 million and $80 million, but is not growing.

Read the whole thing at 24/7 Wall Street >

