BusinessWeek, Forbes, And Fortune Are In Big Trouble

Nicholas Carlson
In “The Sun Sets On BusinessWeek, Forbes, And Fortune,” 24/7 Wall Street’s Douglas McIntyre says those three magazines “have very few options to become profitable as 2009 progresses.”

Here’s how Douglas breaks it down:

BusinessWeek:

  • Founded in 1929
  • Advertising pages fell 16% in 2008
  • Ad pages are down 38% this year through the end of April
  • Has more than 220 editorial, support, and management personnel
  • A website with less traffic than TheStreet.com, which had advertising sales of only $30 million in 2008

Fortune:

  • Founded in 1930
  • Advertising pages were nearly flat in 2008. It has lost 38% of its pages this year.
  • Advertising pages dropped 68% in the most recent issue
  • Fortune.com is part of CNNMoney which had 4.9 million unique visitors in March and 61 million pageviews.  Fortune’s annual online revenue is unlikely to be more than $40 million
  • There are over 60 people on the “editorial bio” section of the Fortune website
  • Current estimates peg Fortune’s loss for 2009 at $7 million to $8 million.

Forbes:

  • Founded in 1917
  • Forbes got an investment from Elevation Partners in August of 2006, which was, by the estimate of The New York Times, between $250 million and $300 million for a 40% stake.
  • Ad pages at Forbes were down 17% last year and are down 19% year-to-date.
  • Revenue from the Forbes online business is between $70 million and $80 million, but is not growing.

