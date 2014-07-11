Bloomberg Businessweek Has A Brilliant Response To The Downfall Of American Apparel CEO Dov Charney

American Apparel CEO Dov Charney was fired from his position as CEO in mid June because of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Since then, he’s been scrambling regain control of his company.

Bloomberg Businessweek has released a scathing story on his downfall with a provocative cover featuring an image of him plunging into a woman’s decolletage.

The story is titled “The Fall of the Sleaze King.”

The cover was inspired by the famous Esquire cover of Andy Warhol drowning in a can of tomato soup.

Check it out:

Here’s the iconic Esquire cover:

