Bloomberg Businessweek's Hilarious Cover On Jack Welch's Retirement

Bloomberg Businessweek, known lately for its incredible magazine covers, has just released its latest one featuring former GE CEO Jack Welch bursting through a “RETIRE WELL” cover.



Last month, Welch made waves for his reaction to the non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate when he Tweeted, “Unbelievable jobs numbers..these Chicago guys will do anything..can’t debate so change numbers.”

While in retirement, Welch, 77, has continued to make speaking appearances, talk politics and Tweet to his 1.38 million followers.

Check out the cover below:

Photo: via Businessweek

