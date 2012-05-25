BusinessWeek Cover Perfectly Sums Up The Euro Crisis

Bloomberg Businessweek is all about the crisis in Europe this week and the cover sums it up in just three words.



Bang. Head. Here.

It might not be the most inventive cover Richard Turley has created — like this, or this, or this — but there’s something about it that caught our eye (h/t @DKThomp).

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s clean, not so tongue-in-cheek, and gauges sentiment of the crisis pretty perfectly.

Photo: Bloomberg Businessweek

