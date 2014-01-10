The New Bloomberg Businessweek Cover Does Bitcoin, And It's Literally Fantastic

Rob Wile
Bitcoin bloomberg businessweekBloomberg Businessweek

This week’s Bloomberg Businessweek cover story features Bloomberg’s Ashlee Vance and Brad Stone covering “The Bitcoin-Mining Arms Race.”

As usual, the cover of the magazine itself comes close to overshadowing the story.

Check it out (the subhed reads: “Why are investors so crazy about a currency invented by a phantom?”).

You can also learn about how the cover was conceived here. And check out artist Christian Riese Lassen’s other work here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.