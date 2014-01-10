The New Bloomberg Businessweek Cover Does Bitcoin, And It's Literally Fantastic

This week’s Bloomberg Businessweek cover story features Bloomberg’s Ashlee Vance and Brad Stone covering “The Bitcoin-Mining Arms Race.”
As usual, the cover of the magazine itself comes close to overshadowing the story.
Check it out (the subhed reads: “Why are investors so crazy about a currency invented by a phantom?”).
You can also learn about how the cover was conceived here. And check out artist Christian Riese Lassen’s other work here.
