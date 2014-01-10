The New Bloomberg Businessweek Cover Does Bitcoin, And It's Literally Fantastic

This week’s Bloomberg Businessweek cover story features Bloomberg’s Ashlee Vance and Brad Stone covering “The Bitcoin-Mining Arms Race.”

As usual, the cover of the magazine itself comes close to overshadowing the story.

Check it out (the subhed reads: “Why are investors so crazy about a currency invented by a phantom?”).

You can also learn about how the cover was conceived here. And check out artist Christian Riese Lassen’s other work here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.