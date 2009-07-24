BusinessWeek Bidders May Include Bruce Wasserstein, OpenGate Capital

BusinessWeek‘s Jon Fine continues his excellent coverage of the “exploration of strategic options” his employer, McGraw-Hill, is performing on his publication.

The latest: “Several” potential bidders will get “a look at more detailed financial information” in management presentations beginning late this month or early next month, Fine reports.

One bidder: OpenGate Capital, the private equity firm that famously paid $1 for TV Guide last year. (Plus assuming huge liabilities, which a BusinessWeek buyer would likely need to do.) Another “interested party,” according to Fine: Bruce Wasserstein, who owns The Deal and New York magazine.

