Businessweek Used A 80-Year-Old, Shirtless Male Model On Its Cover To Represent How Abercrombie & Fitch Has Aged

For the first time in history, Bloomberg Businessweek featured a shirtless male model on its cover.

The cover story by Susan Berfield and Lindsey Rupp chronicles the decline of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Longtime CEO Mike Jeffries recently left the retailer after two decades.

While Abercrombie was once the hottest teen brand, Jeffries had been criticised for failing to adapt to the changing tastes of his customers.

Here’s the cover:

Abercrombie has also been criticised for excluding plus-size customers and minorities in its stores.

For several months, Abercrombie has been touting a rebrand that apparently includes scaling back on logos and spraying less of its Fierce cologne in its stores.

