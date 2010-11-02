12 Businessmen Who Think Legalizing Pot Is A Great Idea

Photo: the.blackswan via Flickr
Does legalizing weed make good business sense?Men’s Warehouse CEO George Zimmer is only one of the most recent business leaders who have donated to pro-weed legalization initiatives like California’s Proposition 19.
But don’t get your hopes up, Zimmer. The likelihood of Prop 19 passing has dropped to 12% on Intrade.
George Zimmer, founder and chief executive officer of Men's Wearhouse, had already donated and loaned a total of almost $1 million to Proposition 19.
Source: LA Times
Billionaire financier George Soros, who has long been a backer of pro-pot issues, tossed $1 million at the Drug Policy Alliance, one of the main committees pushing Proposition 19. The contribution was filed on the same day Soros' op-ed supporting pot legalization appeared in the Wall Street Journal.
Source: SF Gate
Sir Richard Branson, British industrialist and chairman of Virgin Group, has a net worth of over $2.5 billion. Branson avidly supports the legalization of marijuana -- and said he would even sell it in Virgin stores if it were openly available.
Source: PopCrunch
Mega-mogul Ted Turner, credited with inventing the 24-hour news cycle with CNN, ex-Time Magazine Man of the Year, and largest private land owner in America, is also a major funder of the Kentucky Hemp Museum -- and apparently used to grow pot in his college dorm room.
Source: Coed Magazine
John Sperling, founder of the for-profit University of Phoenix, has been a long-time contributor to campaigns for liberalizing drug laws. Sperling actually split a $1 million contribution with George Soros and Peter Lewis to kick off Proposition 36, which replaced prison time with drug treatment for some nonviolent crimes.
Source: LA Times
Dame Anita Roddick, founder of The Body Shop, was a long time advocate of legalization of marijuana, and served as a sponsor (with Sir Richard Branson) of the UK Independent's first public marijuana conference in London, where they argued that marijuana should be legalized for various health reasons.
Source: NDSN
Sean Parker, famous for founding the music sharing site Napster when he was just 19, and first president of Facebook, donated $100,000 to the campaign to legalise marijuana in California.
Source: Toronto Sun
Phil Harvey, head of Adam and Eve, America's largest sex toy retailer, philanthropist (he's set up large-scale programs that deliver subsidized contraceptives in poor countries), and famous libertarian, is one of the biggest donors to Prop 19.
Source: Vanity Fair
Dustin Moskovitz, the second Facebook frontman on the list, recently made two donations totaling $70,000 to the Proposition 19 campaign.
Source: Toronto Sun
The late economist Milton Friedman, along with more than 530 distinguished economists, called for the legalization of cannabis in an open letter to President George W. Bush, the United States Congress, Governors, and State Legislatures of the United States.
Source: Wikipedia
