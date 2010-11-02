12 Businessmen Who Think Legalizing Pot Is A Great Idea

Photo: the.blackswan via Flickr

Does legalizing weed make good business sense?Men’s Warehouse CEO George Zimmer is only one of the most recent business leaders who have donated to pro-weed legalization initiatives like California’s Proposition 19.



But don’t get your hopes up, Zimmer. The likelihood of Prop 19 passing has dropped to 12% on Intrade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.