Businessman Threatens Maxim With Death

Update: A Maxim spokeswoman says Fox’s remarks amount to “self-aggrandizing gossip that has no merit.”



Earlier: So some guy named Andrew Fox desperately wants to buy Maxim, and naturally he opens up to Page Six about the ordeal.

Mr. Fox, have you no shame?!

Apparently not. Fox, CEO of Track Entertainment, tells Page Six, “I called Cerberus [majority Maxim investor] and told them I’ve got a five-point plan to save the magazine. Either you sell it to me, or by March it will be gone.”

For just $40 million, Fox plans to return Maxim — which is on shaky ground — into the force of nature it once was by bolstering its digital reach with sights toward growing a $300 million business.

As it happens, Maxim did not get the memo.

But will they eventually cave to Fox’s pitch?

Read the rest here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.