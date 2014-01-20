Businessman Marcus Lee Is Back In Australia After More Than Four Years Detained In Dubai

Businessman Marcus Lee has returned to Australia. Getty/Julian Finney

Businessman Marcus Lee has arrived home in Australia after spending more than four years detained in Dubai.

Lee and his colleague Matthew Joyce were arrested after the Gold Coast-based property developer Sunland accused them of fraud.

Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates had appealed Lee’s acquittal by the local court system.

Joyce was found guilty and given a sentence of up to ten years prison as well as a fine, despite being found innocent by an Australian court in a parallel case.

The pair then became embroiled in a long-running legal battle, that culminated in high-level intervention by the Australian government, according to media reports.

An ABC News report says Lee and his wife Julie tried to leave the UAE on Friday though authorities prevented them from boarding their flight. Consular assistance is said to have ensured they were allowed to depart the next day.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.