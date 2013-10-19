Businessman Gerry Harvey Says Owning Horses Is Like 'Being A Drunk'

Getty/ Marc Grimwade

Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey, who is racing his horse Royal Descent in the upcoming Caulfield Cup, says the sport is as like having a drug addiction.

“It’s like being a drunk or a drug addict or someone who smokes incessantly. It becomes a habit. The only consolation is there’s a lot of others that have the same bad habit,” Harvey told The Financial Review.

Royal Descent, a race favourite, could make Harvey $1.5 million richer if it takes out the win and would be a lucky fortune for Harvey who almost sold the horse in 2009, according to the Fin.

Harvey’s horse rose to stardom after an unexpected victory in the ATC Oaks at Royal Randwick in April.

