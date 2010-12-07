Businessman Who Bugged His Wife's Phone Declares Bankruptcy To Avoid Paying Damages

Georgina Bansal had no idea that her husband, a successful English businessman, was so paranoid that he recorded every single phone call she made for six months.



In fact, if Harvinder Singh Gora hadn’t sat his wife down and played her the recordings of conversations she’d had with family and friends through 2008, she may never have known the extent of his insecurities, the Daily Mail reports.

Reportedly, Singh was convinced that Bansal was having an affair.

When she found out about his creepy actions, Bansal sued for violation of privacy and though Gora backtracked mid-trial and said he had never bugged her phone – only pretended he had – he agreed to pay her a “five-figure out-of-court settlement.”

But on the day the payment was due last week, Gora filed for bankruptcy.

From the Daily Mail,

[Bansal’s] solicitor… said: ‘We believe that Mr Gora disposed of substantial assets by transferring shares to other individuals before declaring himself bankrupt.

