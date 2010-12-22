BusinessInsider.com Is The 14th Smartest US News Website According To Google

Photo: Michael Seto

Last week we looked at the 10 “dumbest” US news websites and the 10 “smartest” US news websites according to Google’s new search filter.This new search filter, part of Google’s “advanced search” option, allows people to sort results based on reading level – basic, intermediate, or advanced.



The feature also allows you to chart how ‘smart’ or ‘dumb’ any website is by using the search function.

Google does not specify how it defines each reading level, however most readability tests analyse text by looking at factors such as the number of words in each sentence or the number of letters and syllables in each word, assuming that more complicated sentences would be more difficult to read.

We looked at a list of 24 of the biggest US news websites analysed by Adam Sherk to see how they all stacked up based on which site had the highest (or lowest) percentage of content at a “basic” reading level.

So where does Business Insider fit in to all of this, you ask?

Google reveals…

Business Insider is the 14th smartest US news website on the list!

Of course, this also makes it the 12th dumbest website on the list.

But enough about that. Guess who Google thinks we narrowly beat?

