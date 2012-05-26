JOB OF THE WEEK: Enterprise Technology Analyst

en.wikipedia.org



Enterprise Technology Analyst

Orange Silicon Valley

San Francisco, CA

Why it’s cool: Orange is one of the 10 largest telecommunications companies in the world with 217 million customers across 5 continents and they’re looking for an Enterprise Technology Analyst.

What they need: They need somebody to be responsible for identifying and testing new products and technologies in the telecommunications space. This person will be writing technical and business reports, articulating to upper management and customers through presentations and reports.

What you need: You’ll need an MS in Computer Science or Engineering and an MBA with a minimum of 5-8 years of experience in enterprise software. You’ll be responsible for interacting with the Silicon Valley Ecosystem and working with strategy, corporate devlopment, M&A, and product development teams to influence company strategy into their product lines.

