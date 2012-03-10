JOB OF THE WEEK: Senior Manager at Central Desktop

Photo: Social is Better via Flickr

Senior Manager of User Experience

Central Desktop

Anaheim, CA

Why it’s cool: Use your vision and skill to shape how users interact with major brands like Major League Baseball and American Red Cross.

What they need: A leader with a proven track record in setting a vision for great customer experience. The idea candidate has a great understanding and knowledge of customer research, ideation, storytelling, prototyping, design framework, concept visualisation and will inspire the team to create great products. This person will also need to work collaboratively with business and technology leaders, product marketing customer care to develop large growth businesses.

What you need: You’ll need to be highly motivated and knowledgeable with 5+ years of hands-on experience in a senior software user experience roll. You should have a track record of delivering SAAS (software as a service) offerings at scale, experience leading teams, knowledge of web application design and a great design portfolio.

