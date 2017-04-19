Businesses who want foreign workers will now have to pay a tax to train unskilled Australian workers

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Businesses who want foreign workers will have to pay a tax to train unskilled Australian workers to fill the skills shortages in the country’s workforce.

According to The Australian, the tax will go towards a national fund to train Australian workers, particularly in the sectors of IT, aged care and nursing, and will be a mandatory requirement of the new temporary migration system.

The fee paid by companies will depend on their size.

The proposed fund has been modelled off recommendations from the 2014 Azarias report into the 457 program.

The full details of the tax are expected to be announced in next month’s budget.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “We’re putting jobs first and we’re putting Australians first by abolishing 457 visas”. Read more on that here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.