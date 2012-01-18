Businesses Reveal The #1 Thing That Will Get Them To Hire More Workers

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

We just published the latest data from the Empire Fed, which indicated that the economy is sill improving, and hiring plans are looking brighter.Now of course, a big question for policymakers is: What is the driving force behind hiring? What is it that will make businesses add more jobs?



Some people think it’s about taxes or red tape or some vague notion of confidence.

But as we’ve argued, there’s one driver of hiring: Sales. The more sales the better.

And it’s not just wonky charts that show a connection between sales and hiring.

Here it is straight from the horse’s mouth from that Empire Fed Survey…

High expected sales growth was widely deemed to be the most important factor among those who planned to add workers.

Any questions?

