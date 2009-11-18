Business Hiring Plans Are Still Very Weak

From OPEN Forum: The number of businesses expecting to hire new employees in the following three months began falling in summer 2007, a few months before the recession began (this makes sense, as it’s a leading indicator). Fortunately, the measure recovered somewhat this summer, although it’s still in negative territory.



Hiring is all about confidence, and right now, confidence is still flimsy. Business owners are worried that the recent uptick in business is just temporary — and understandably so. Lots of economists still believe that the recovery we’ve seen so far is largely a “relief rally,” as consumers breathed a sigh of relief that we didn’t plunge into a second Great Depression.

The next six months, therefore, will be critical. Optimists believe that by the first quarter of 2010, the economy will start to show real organic growth (ex stimulus spending). If so, this will likely lead to a gradual increase in confidence — and, with it, a boost in hiring plans.

Note: this article was previously published on The OPEN Forum. See more:

The Best Business Advice I Ever Got

When And How To Fire People

How To Set Priorities

The Key To Small Business Success

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.