Businesses Owned By Women And African Americans Are More Likely To Underperform

A new study found businesses owned by minorities, in particular African Americans and women, perform below average.



The researchers, Ron Jarmin and C.J. Krizan of Census Bureau’s Centre for Economic Studies, also found that businesses operated by these minorities were less likely to be funded by banks.

Unsurprisingly, Jarmin and Krizan also found a businesses’ survival had a lot to do with location (businesses in impoverished areas are more likely to fail) and the education level of the founder.

For more on the study and how it was conducted, head on over to The Economist >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.