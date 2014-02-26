Here Are The Businesses JP Morgan's Investment Bank Is Dumping To Stay On Top

To reduce costs and succeed in a new world of regulation, JP Morgan’s going to focus on the businesses it’s good at in all of its sectors — retail, corporate and investment banking.

It’s called optimising, and you should pay attention. JPM is the biggest bank on Wall Street, and its actions could be a huge clue as to what the future of banking will look like.

In its investment bank, JPM is going to get rid of things like pre-paid cards and physical commodities. Full rundown in the slide below:

At the same time, it’s going to boost businesses that are making the bank serious money like prime brokerage (serving hedge funds) and electronic trading.

