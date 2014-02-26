Here Are The Businesses JP Morgan's Investment Bank Is Dumping To Stay On Top

Linette Lopez

To reduce costs and succeed in a new world of regulation, JP Morgan’s going to focus on the businesses it’s good at in all of its sectors — retail, corporate and investment banking.

It’s called optimising, and you should pay attention. JPM is the biggest bank on Wall Street, and its actions could be a huge clue as to what the future of banking will look like.

In its investment bank, JPM is going to get rid of things like pre-paid cards and physical commodities. Full rundown in the slide below:

Jpm businesses to dumpJP Morgan

At the same time, it’s going to boost businesses that are making the bank serious money like prime brokerage (serving hedge funds) and electronic trading.

Jpm businesses it's boosingJP Morgan

