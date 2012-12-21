Anyone who’s been thrown into a management situation knows how stressful it can be. Having responsibility for others is stressful, and involves skills that are hard to learn on the fly. So why do we start training leaders so late?



According to a study by Jack Zenger written up at the Harvard Business Review, people usually start supervising others at around age 30. They generally don’t start leadership training for another 10 years, when they’re around 42.

This chart lays out the distribution:

Photo: HBR/Jack Zenger

That means leaders get no training when they need it most, when they’re first starting out, and most likely to make mistakes. A trial by fire isn’t a very effective, or a very fair way to identify the future leaders of a company.

Identify leaders early, or, even better, use training to identify them. That way, you can avoid having them learn on the job and pick up the sorts of bad habits that would have to be trained out of them later.

