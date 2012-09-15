How Brooklyn Businesses REALLY Feel About The Barclays centre

Photo: Shlomo Sprung

As Brooklyn braces for the long-awaited opening of the $1 billion Barclays centre on September 28, the area around the new arena is quickly changing.New businesses are coming in, rents are going up and many of the old businesses are being forced to close their doors.



While many outsiders view the arena opening as positive, there is a lot of worry among local business owners, who are concerned they may not be able to withstand downtown Brooklyn’s shift from a bustling residential area to a super-busy urban hub with an arena that will draw millions of visitors.

We recently walked around the neighbourhood and spoke with local business owners to see how they’re being impacted by the new arena.

