Hundreds of small businesses and employees have accused Donald Trump of not paying them

Donald Trump has allegedly been accused of not paying hundreds of contractors and employees for their work, according to media reports published Thursday.

USA Today analysed 60 lawsuits documenting workers who were employed by Trump and his businesses during the past several decades who say they weren’t compensated for the services they provided, according to the report.

The accusers allegedly include hundreds of waiters, dishwashers, carpenters, plumbers, bartenders, real-estate brokers, and even lawyers who represented the businessman in various suits.

The son of one cabinet-builder, Paul Friel, told the newspaper his family’s business submitted an $83,600 bill in the 1980s to the Trump Organisation — part of a $400,000 contract to build cabinets and other furniture at Harrah’s at Trump Plaza.

Friel said the firm never received the payment, the report noted.

“That began the demise of the Edward J. Friel Company … which has been around since my grandfather,” Friel said. The company was founded in the 1940s.

USA Today also found more than 200 mechanic’s liens dating back to the 1980s, which were filed by contractors and employees claiming Trump or his various companies and properties owed them payment for their work.

The publication said records released in 1990 by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission revealed that on just one Atlantic City project, Trump’s Taj Mahal casino, 253 subcontractors weren’t paid in full or on time.

One drapery factory owner, Larry Walters, told The Wall Street Journal his company was hired to supply Trump’s Las Vegas hotel eight years ago. But Walters said the developer, Trump Ruffin, refused to pay when it demanded additional work that went beyond the original contract.

Walters said when he withheld some fabric, Trump Ruffin sued him and authorities burst into the factory and hauled the fabric away in trucks.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in May that he sometimes doesn’t pay vendors and business owners if their work was merely satisfactory — “an OK-to-bad job.”

“I love to hold back and negotiate when people don’t do good work,” he said.

Similarly, he and his daughter Ivanka told USA Today that if people they employ aren’t fully paid, it’s because the Trump Organisation was unhappy with their work.

“Let’s say that they do a job that’s not good, or a job that they didn’t finish, or a job that was way late. I’ll deduct from their contract, absolutely,” Trump said.

“That’s what the country should be doing.”

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

5 Top Fintech Predictions by the BI Intelligence Research Team. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.