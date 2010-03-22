Business Class: Best Of Business Travel

Follow this list for tweets on where to get a deal, a drink, or a manicure on the road.



View/Follow on Twitter>>



Accounts this list follows:

CheapOAir

Travel deals and cheap tickets.

Follow »

BoardingArea

Voices of the business traveller.

Follow »

Business Traveller UK

Tips for frequent business travellers, with a UK accent.

Follow »

Global traveller

International travel tips and news.

Follow »

Airport Bars

Stuck in the airport? Priceless advice on where to drown your sorrows.

Follow »

XpresSpa

Get a mani-pedi while you wait wait wait.

Follow »

BizTravels

Tips, deals, gear, and tools.

Follow »

Smart Women traveller

How to travel smarter and safer.

Follow »

Road Warriorette

Advice for the female business traveller.

Follow »See Also:

Hotels

Rental Cars

Airlines

Travel Planning

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.