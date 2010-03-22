Business Class: Best Of Business Travel

Follow this list for tweets on where to get a deal, a drink, or a manicure on the road.
Accounts this list follows:
CheapOAir
Travel deals and cheap tickets.
Follow »
BoardingArea
Voices of the business traveller.
Follow »
Business Traveller UK
Tips for frequent business travellers, with a UK accent.
Follow »
Global traveller
International travel tips and news.
Follow »
Airport Bars
Stuck in the airport? Priceless advice on where to drown your sorrows.
Follow »
XpresSpa
Get a mani-pedi while you wait wait wait.
Follow »
BizTravels
Tips, deals, gear, and tools.
Follow »
Smart Women traveller
How to travel smarter and safer.
Follow »
Road Warriorette
Advice for the female business traveller.
Follow »See Also:
- Hotels
- Rental Cars
- Airlines
- Travel Planning
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.