Business Class: Best Of Business Travel

Follow this list for tweets on where to get a deal, a drink, or a manicure on the road.

cheapoair twitter sm

CheapOAir
Travel deals and cheap tickets.
BoardingArea
Voices of the business traveller.
Business Traveller UK 
Tips for frequent business travellers, with a UK accent.
Global traveller
International travel tips and news.
Airport Bars
Stuck in the airport? Priceless advice on where to drown your sorrows.
XpresSpa
Get a mani-pedi while you wait wait wait.
BizTravels
Tips, deals, gear, and tools.
Smart Women traveller
How to travel smarter and safer.
Road Warriorette
Advice for the female business traveller.
