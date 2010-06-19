Business Class: Twitter Lists For Savvy Business Travel

Life on the road is hard. Business Insider’s collection of Twitter Lists will connect you with other road warriors to make your business travels just a little bit easier. You’ll get tweets on plane delays, travel bargains, the best airport bars, places to visit, and much more.



Best of Business Travel Inside scoop from other travellers and travel pubs.

General Travel Deals on trips, industry trends.

Sponsored by:

Hotels Twitter-only deals, savings, promotions, and updates.

Rental Cars Deals, promotions, and general announcements.

Airline And Travel News Airport delays, flight tracking, seating, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.