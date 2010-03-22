Business Class: Travel Sites

Follow this list for tweets on travel news and advice from leading travel-booking sites.

Travelocity
Helpful advice on all aspects of travel, including big savings, happening spots, and trip planning.
Bing Fareologist
Alerts on airfare and hotel deals, industry trends, and travel news.
Orbitz
The latest travel news, trip planning advice, and deals.
Concierge.com
Concierge.com editors share travel tips, hot deals, and dispatches from around the world.
Lonely Planet
Tweeting and retweeting the best in travel.
Jetsetter.com
Offers first-hand accounts of travel experiences.
KAYAK
Travel information for Boston, New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco.
Priceline Negotiator
Tweets from the official Priceline Negotiator.
