Business Class: Hotels

Follow this list for tweets on sweet room rates and special promotions at leading hotel chains.
Accounts this list follows:
Fairmont Hotels
Fairmont Hotels Twitter-only deals, contests with travel prizes.
Hyatt Concierge
Hyatt Hotels promotions.
Joie de Vivre Hotels
Joie de Vivre Hotels highlights reduced room rates.
Kimpton
Kimpton Hotels free-stay giveaways, Twitter-only savings, and customer assistance.
Marriott Intl.
Marriott Hotels updates and limited-time discounts.
