Business Class: Airlines

Follow this list for tweets on the dreaded airport delays, insider information on flight seating, and airline deals.
Accounts this list follows:
British Airways
News, tips and updates from British Airways North America.
Singapore Airlines
Fare promotions and product updates.
Qantas USA
General updates and real-time customer service for US customers.
Thai Airways USA
Travel deals, fare sales and news.
Flight Stats
Airport delays, flight tracking, and more air travel services.
Plane_Delays
Arrival and departure delays.
SeatGuru
A good resource for aeroplane seating, in-flight ame nities, and airline information.
Non-Revenue Checkin
Updated information on flight PSAs.
All Airline News
Good wrap-up of global airline news.
United Airlines
United Airlines’ special deals and news.
Delta Airlines
News, tips, and updates from Delta.
