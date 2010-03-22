Business Class: Airlines

Follow this list for tweets on the dreaded airport delays, insider information on flight seating, and airline deals.

British Airways
News, tips and updates from British Airways North America.
Singapore Airlines
Fare promotions and product updates.
Qantas USA
General updates and real-time customer service for US customers.
Thai Airways USA
Travel deals, fare sales and news.
Flight Stats
Airport delays, flight tracking, and more air travel services.
Plane_Delays
Arrival and departure delays.
SeatGuru
A good resource for aeroplane seating, in-flight ame nities, and airline information.
Non-Revenue Checkin
Updated information on flight PSAs.
All Airline News
Good wrap-up of global airline news.
United Airlines
United Airlines’ special deals and news.
Delta Airlines
News, tips, and updates from Delta.
Follow »See Also:

  • Best of Business Travel
  • Hotels
  • Rental Cars
  • Travel Planning

