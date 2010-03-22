Business Class: Airlines

Follow this list for tweets on the dreaded airport delays, insider information on flight seating, and airline deals.



British Airways

News, tips and updates from British Airways North America.

Singapore Airlines

Fare promotions and product updates.

Qantas USA

General updates and real-time customer service for US customers.

Thai Airways USA

Travel deals, fare sales and news.

Flight Stats

Airport delays, flight tracking, and more air travel services.

Plane_Delays

Arrival and departure delays.

SeatGuru

A good resource for aeroplane seating, in-flight ame nities, and airline information.

Non-Revenue Checkin

Updated information on flight PSAs.

All Airline News

Good wrap-up of global airline news.

United Airlines

United Airlines’ special deals and news.

Delta Airlines

News, tips, and updates from Delta.

