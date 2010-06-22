10 Cool Gadgets To Take On Your Next Business Trip

The Amazon Kindle is 1/3 of an inch thick, weighs a little over 10 ounces, and holds over 1,500 books. Books can be delivered in less than a minute and you can get 3G wireless coverage at home or abroad in over 100 countries. With wireless turned off you can read on one charge for two weeks. There are over 600,000 books to chose from. The Kindle costs $259.