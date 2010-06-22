10 Cool Gadgets To Take On Your Next Business Trip

Photo: crunchgear.com
There’s travelling, and then there’s travelling with really cool gadgets that make your trip more comfortable, more productive, and a lot more fun.From the best adapters, to tiny video cameras and translators, here’s a look at the 10 best gadgets to bring along on your next business trip.
The new iPhone is packed with killer features, like multitasking and video chat, along with a new OS. Combined with a striking new design, the iPhone 4 is on track to be Apple's most popular iPhone yet. It comes out on June 24 and will start at $199.
The Victorinox Swiss Army Presentation Master features a USB (8, 16, or 32 gigabytes) drive in addition to scissors, a knife, a nail file, a screwdriver, a pen, and a light. Just make sure to take the flash drive out of the casing before boarding the plane, or tuck this in your check bag.
The Amazon Kindle is 1/3 of an inch thick, weighs a little over 10 ounces, and holds over 1,500 books. Books can be delivered in less than a minute and you can get 3G wireless coverage at home or abroad in over 100 countries. With wireless turned off you can read on one charge for two weeks. There are over 600,000 books to chose from. The Kindle costs $259.
This slim Tumi Universal Power Adapt or Kit provides wall, auto, and air adapt ors in sleek packaging that includes a retractable cable and a leather-trimmed case. An array of tips is included to fit most laptops or USB drives. It costs $195.
The Canon SD1100 in an 8-megapixel camera perfect for reliable travel pictures. It's very small and comes with image stabilisation, face recognition, and the ability to take high-pixel density photos even while in motion. Five colours to chose from and stellar reviews. This Canon costs around $140 dollars.
Does your business travel take you off the beaten path? The SteriPen looks like a thermometer and works to kill bacteria and pathogens to make water safe for drinking. It has no plug-ins and works in 45 seconds using UV light. It's worth the approximately $100 investment, for those business trips that take you off the beaten path.
This may replace your laptop (and your Kindle) on your next business trip: Apple released the iPad in April 2010, and since then has sold over 2 million tablets. The iPad is marketed most specifically for ebooks, magazines, newspaper reading, internet surfing, and games. It has a 10 inch screen and starts at $500.
This inexpensive Braun razor (about $20) averages 5-stars in reviews. It's small and lightweight and has a twist system with an automatic travel lock and a foil protection cap. It has an extra narrow shaving head with a platinum coated foil and runs on 2 AA batteries.
Don't want to lug around an iPad or laptop, but need to know some phrases in different languages? This compact (speaking) translator has over 450,000 words and 12,000 phrases in 12 languages. (Includes Mandarin, Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.) It's small, lightweight, and costs approximately $170.
Two gigabytes of memory gives you 60 minutes of recording time on this easy to use Flip Mino Camcorder. You can plug it directly into your PC or Mac and upload movies automatically. The battery lasts around four hours and the camera costs $135.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.