17 Business Titans Who Overcame Dyslexia

Does dyslexia come with hidden advantages?

It’s counterintuitive — dyslexia is, after all, classified as a learning disability — but it’s a central question in Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “David and Goliath.”

Gladwell proposes that some of the world’s most accomplished people succeeded precisely because of this disability. “Dyslexia — in the best of cases — forces you to develop skills that might otherwise have lain dormant,” he writes. “It also forces you to do things you might otherwise never have considered.”

His claims aren’t unfounded. These 17 famous founders, CEOs, and business leaders have one thing in common: dyslexia.

They certainly didn’t let it hold them back.

