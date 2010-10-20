BUSINESS TIP OF THE DAY: Lead From The Back And Play A Support Role

Today’s tip comes from Anne Berkowitch, co-founder and chief executive of SelectMinds, a social networking company.



If you think about how you steer a boat, it’s always from the back, and I’ve moved toward the back of the boat.

Initially, my sense of leadership was to be the military general out in front of the troops and the first one rushing into battle. You have to be a leader. You have to be visible.

People have to know that you’re in charge and that you’re leading the charge, but I think it’s got to be almost more of a support role.

– Anne Berkowitch, co-founder and chief executive of SelectMind

—————

Want your business advice featured in Tip Of The Day? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Get Tip Of The Day Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.