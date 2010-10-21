BUSINESS TIP OF THE DAY: Lead By Example, Not By Being An Arrogant Jerk

Today’s tip comes from Kevin O’Connor, chief executive of FindTheBest.com, a comparison search engine and a founder and former C.E.O. of DoubleClick.



“People want to be good. They want to be successful. They need help believing in themselves. Sometimes they just need help to get going…

You can’t expect people to read your mind. You need to lead by example, help them be successful and inspire them. You don’t have to be an arrogant jerk to get people to be successful. In fact, it’s just the opposite.”

– Kevin O’Connor, chief executive of FindTheBest.com



