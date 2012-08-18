23 Business Cliches Every MBA Should Know

Photo: Keeg via Instagram
In the business world, knowing how to effectively communicate with your superiors is essential. You’ve got to talk their language in order for them to respect you.
Ironfire Capital Founder Eric Jackson recently put together two big lists of management terms for Forbes that every MBA should know.
He says that knowing these terms will help you get promoted to middle management — but warns that if you want to make it to the very top, you’ve got to back up this jargon with real substance.
We’ve compiled 23 of Jackson’s 186 terms, with our own commentary. See the full list at Forbes.
You're almost done with your task, so you want to rally the troops so they stop complaining about how they're almost finished. You take the reigns and get the job done, showing your bosses why they should promote you.
This is a classic. Your ideas haven't really been working so you decide to have a gigantic brainstorming session to see if someone else actually has a solution to this problem you can't seem to solve.
You're not really being productive today, or this week, but you want to be a team player and motivate your co-workers to produce. Nice sports cliche, slacker!
There's nothing more important than this task/project, and you want your colleagues to know that they sure as heck better not screw it up.
Before you pile a bunch more work onto your colleague, use this phrase to help allay some of the anger. Better yet, protect yourself by saying 'I know we're both burning the candle on both ends.'
Deflecting blame, denying culpability, passing the buck. Whatever you want to call it, you're in the middle of a huge disaster and you want everyone to know you had nothing to do with it.
Small tasks are below you. You've dedicated so much to your company that you travel the world for it. You deserve that promotion.
This phrase is the non-confrontational confrontation. You know what your cohort said made absolutely no sense, but you want to make the other person feel like he or she isn't a complete idiot. Well played.
Use this zinger and you'll immediately put yourself above everyone else in the room. You're the smart one, and you know how the numbers really have to line up to get anything done around here.
There's no way you're going to complete the assigned task in that small amount of time, but sugarcoating it by calling the timeline aggressive or ambitious may get you a little more rope without looking completely weak.
If you weren't working so hard over the last several months and you want to convince your boss to promote you anyway, offering to step up your effort is a good start.
Don't think you can handle a certain assignment and want to sound hip and current at the same time? Just say this phrase and hope your boss moves on.
Maybe you overslept, or had a doctor's appointment, or perhaps you were just too lazy to get to work before noon today. Saying you worked from home seems like a legit excuse in this digital age.
No matter how impossible the task, tell your manager this to inspire some confidence.
If you don't want someone to point out a weakness or unfortunate moment you once had, offer this frank and stern warning.
You're confident that you're going to own this task. You magnify this task by making a broad statement and by increasing the importance of said assignment. This is what hard work is all about, you're implying to everyone within earshot.
This is an effective psychological cut to anyone who is working under you. After working with you for a few weeks, they should be able to read your mind by now.
Let your boss know as often as possible that nothing is more important in your life than the task at hand.
This is just a nice way of telling someone they aren't important. Use discerningly -- and as a psychological tactic.
You don't have time -- or simply don't want -- to do a task. Throw it on someone else, and wish them luck.
