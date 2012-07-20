How 1-800-Flowers Went From A Storefront Flower Shop To A $700 Million Business

When Jim McCann, a former social worker, opened a flower shop in New York City in 1976, he probably couldn’t imagine that the company would grow to be a $700 million business.



In 1986 McCann and his brother Chris bought the nearly bankrupt company, 1-800-Flowers , and began the transformation into a highly profitable business.

The move was just one example of how the McCann’s have been at the forefront of consumer behaviour trends.

Business Insider interviewed Chris McCann, President of 1-800 Flowers, back in June at our Mobile Advertising Conference to hear how he and his brother expanded from one storefront shop to a successful, multi-platform business.

Watch the interview below to hear what he had to say.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei

