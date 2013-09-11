Business Sentiment Soars In Japan

More signs that Abenomics is working in Japan.

From Reuters:

The business survey index (BSI) of sentiment at large manufacturers stood at plus 15.2 in July-September, compared with plus 5.0 in April-June, according to the joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute, an arm of the Cabinet Office.

Meanwhile, Japan’s stock market, the Nikkei, is on a tear.

Monday and Tuesday it was up big, and today it’s up about 0.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.