15 Business Schools With The Best Return On Investment

If you’re thinking about getting your MBA, several factors may influence which schools you target: reputation, alumni network, programs offered. And, of course, the big one — cost.

While top-tier business schools offer ample resources and invaluable alumni networks, is an elite MBA really worth the hefty price tag?

Many professionals attribute their success to their MBA, no matter how pricey the investment. In fact, three out of four graduates say they couldn’t have gotten their current jobs without this degree, according to research from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

UNC also broke down the return on investment of several of the best business schools, comparing factors including graduates’ pre-MBA salaries, the number of years it takes to earn payback from the MBA, and the total five-year gain post-MBA.

Stanford comes out on top, followed by the University of Chicago and Harvard Business School.

See the full breakdown below.

