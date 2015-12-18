The top 10 business schools with the highest GMAT scores

Saul Bromberger/Stanford Graduate School of Business/Facebook Stanford students command higher average GMAT scores than any other school on our list.

Business Insider recently released its sixth annual ranking of the best business schools in the world, and this year we included students’ average GMAT scores as a scoring component.

To determine our overall ranking we looked at 60 perennially top-rated institutions that offer MBA programs and evaluated them based on the most recent data available on five metrics: reputation, average starting salary after graduation, job-placement rate, average GMAT score, and tuition and fees (you can read a breakdown of the methodology here).

Among the top-50 schools, there were 10 programs where students entered with average GMAT scores of at least 715 out of a possible 800. Although Stanford placed fourth on the overall list, its students performed the best on the GMAT with an average mark of 733.

Read on to see if you could’ve gotten into these top business schools with the highest GMAT scores, listed here in ascending order.

Editing by Alex Morrell with additional research by Andy Kiersz.

