Here's how we ranked the best business schools in the world

We recently released our ranking of the best business schools in the world. Here’s how we evaluated the schools.

We used five indicators, detailed below. For each of those indicators, we ranked the nearly 60 schools we started with based on the most recent data available and gave each school a score from 0 to 100 based on where they fell in that ranking. Those scores were then averaged together according to the weights listed below to generate our final composite index.

Here are the five indicators:

Reputation (35%) : Business Insider ran a survey of those of our readers who have interviewed job candidates with MBAs, and asked them to rate the reputations of at least ten of the business schools. We then used the average reputation rating for each school in our ranking.

: Business Insider ran a survey of those of our readers who have interviewed job candidates with MBAs, and asked them to rate the reputations of at least ten of the business schools. We then used the average reputation rating for each school in our ranking. Average starting salary after graduation (25%) : Post-graduation starting salary data came from the websites of the schools and was confirmed via email with school officials when possible.

: Post-graduation starting salary data came from the websites of the schools and was confirmed via email with school officials when possible. Job placement (10%) : We took the percentage of graduates who were employed three months after graduation, also from school websites and officials. This received a lower weight than the other metrics because for many schools, placement percentages were very close to each other.

: We took the percentage of graduates who were employed three months after graduation, also from school websites and officials. This received a lower weight than the other metrics because for many schools, placement percentages were very close to each other. Tuition and fees (15%) : As with the last two metrics, we took tuition and fees from the schools’ websites and emails with school officials. Because our ranking is globally focused, we only considered out-of-state fees, ignoring the discount those who live close to the school may receive.

: As with the last two metrics, we took tuition and fees from the schools’ websites and emails with school officials. Because our ranking is globally focused, we only considered out-of-state fees, ignoring the discount those who live close to the school may receive. Average GMAT score (15%): Average GMAT scores of the student body also came from the schools’ websites and emails with officials.

In rare cases where a figure wasn’t available from the school’s website and the school wouldn’t confirm one, we filled in the gap from published reports from other organisations that track business schools, like Bloomberg, Financial Times, Forbes, MBAWatch, and Poets & Quants.

